Reedsburg man charged with 4th OWI in Juneau County

A Reedsburg man has been charged with his fourth operating while under the influence offense after allegedly attempting to elude police trying to perform a traffic stop in Juneau County.
Jeffrey Jurkowski, 38, of Reedsburg is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 6:45 p.m. on March 8 Deputy Justin Wegmueller noticed a truck approaching him at a high rate of speed on Highway HH in Kildare. A radar reading indicated the vehicle was traveling 67 miles per hour.
Wegmueller turned around after the vehicle passed him, but lost sight of the vehicle. Eventually he spotted the truck across the river, where the vehicle was backing onto Riverview Ridge Road. Wegmueller activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop.
Approaching the vehicle Wegmueller noted two occupants inside the truck. The driver was identified as Jeffrey Jurkowski using his driver’s license.
After identifying himself and explaining the reason for the stop, Wegmueller asked Jurkowski what they were doing sitting at the end of the road, to which Jurkowski replied they “were just sitting there.” After noting Jurkowski was going 67 miles per hour and would have needed to brake hard to turn onto the road, Jurkowski said Wegmueller “caught him” and admitted he was attempting to elude Wegmueller.
Smelling a strong odor of intoxicants, Wegmueller asked Jurkowski how much he had to drink. Jurkowski said he had “a few.” Wegmueller noted Jurkowski’s speech was slurred.
Jurkowski agreed to perform standard field sobriety testing. During the tests, Wegmueller found numerous indication Jurkowski was intoxicated, including jerkiness in his eyes, swaying, moving his head during the tests, losing his balance, missing steps and losing count while counting.
Wegmueller asked Jurkowski to submit to a preliminary breath test. The results of the test indicated Jurkowski had a blood alcohol level of 0.185. Jurkowski was placed under arrest and transported to the Juneau County Jail, where a blood sample was taken.
Jurkowski is scheduled for an initial appearance May 20 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
