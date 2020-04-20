Reedsburg man charged with 4th OWI in Juneau County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Reedsburg man has been charged with his fourth operating while under the influence offense after allegedly attempting to elude police trying to perform a traffic stop in Juneau County.

Jeffrey Jurkowski, 38, of Reedsburg is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth offense. If convicted he faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 6:45 p.m. on March 8 Deputy Justin Wegmueller noticed a truck approaching him at a high rate of speed on Highway HH in Kildare. A radar reading indicated the vehicle was traveling 67 miles per hour.

Wegmueller turned around after the vehicle passed him, but lost sight of the vehicle. Eventually he spotted the truck across the river, where the vehicle was backing onto Riverview Ridge Road. Wegmueller activated his emergency lights and initiated a traffic stop.

Approaching the vehicle Wegmueller noted two occupants inside the truck. The driver was identified as Jeffrey Jurkowski using his driver’s license.