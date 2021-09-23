Reedsburg man charged with 5th OWI after Juneau County crash

A Reedsburg man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after a crash in Juneau County.
Ricardo Briones, 32, of Reedsburg is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth offense, two counts of felony bail jumping, repeater, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the OWI charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each bail jumping charge.
As Briones has a previous conviction for felony possession of THC, second and subsequent offense, repeater within a five year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
On July 8 Deputy Debbie Leque responded to a one-vehicle crash on 28th Avenue in the town of Kildare. Initial reports indicated the driver possibly had a seizure, and there was one male occupant in the vehicle who was punching the inside of the windows.
Upon arrival the driver, Ricardo Briones, was in an ambulance. Leque noted the vehicle was facing north in the ditch and had entered the ditch backwards after being operated in reverse from the stop sign on 28th Avenue.
The vehicle’s driver door was open. The airbag was not deployed, and in the rear seat was a child’s car seat. On the car seat was a used syringe containing a dark red fluid, and on the ground near the rear passenger door Leque observed an orange top for the syringe.
Briones refused medical treatment. Leque observed Briones was not able to sit still and was constantly readjusting and fidgeting. He was talking fast, unable to concentrate and wet with sweat.
Briones told Leque he did not crash, but was just backing up. Asked to perform standard field sobriety tests he agreed. During the tests Briones stated he was “in a rush” while backing up. Leque observed 10 clues indicating Briones was intoxicated.
Leque explained that Briones was not safe to drive and placed him under arrest. During transport to jail Briones asked what he did wrong to fail the tests, which he said he assumed had to do with the way he “parked” his vehicle.
Briones agreed to an evidentiary test of his blood.
After transporting Briones to jail Leque spoke with the reporting party. The witness said they called for help because they worried Briones was having a seizure, but noticed he was acting erratically including “bouncing from the front seats to the back seats” and “slamming his head against the driver back window.”
A second witness said they observed Briones at the stop sign “rocking hard” between the steering wheel and back of the seat. Briones then reversed his vehicle and went into the ditch, and was observed hitting the windows.
Briones is scheduled for a plea hearing Nov. 10 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.