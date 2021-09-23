Reedsburg man charged with 5th OWI after Juneau County crash

A Reedsburg man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after a crash in Juneau County.

Ricardo Briones, 32, of Reedsburg is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth offense, two counts of felony bail jumping, repeater, and misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the OWI charge and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each bail jumping charge.

As Briones has a previous conviction for felony possession of THC, second and subsequent offense, repeater within a five year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional four years in prison due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

On July 8 Deputy Debbie Leque responded to a one-vehicle crash on 28th Avenue in the town of Kildare. Initial reports indicated the driver possibly had a seizure, and there was one male occupant in the vehicle who was punching the inside of the windows.