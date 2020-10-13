Reedsburg man charged with 5th OWI with child in car

A Reedsburg man arrested for allegedly driving drunk with a child in his vehicle made an initial appearance Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Nathan L. Kropp, 39, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated with a child under 16, a fifth offense, and driving with a prohibited alcohol content with a child under 16, also a fifth offense.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set a $5,000 signature bond for Kropp with the condition he maintain absolute sobriety. Assistant District Attorney C. Remington McConnell requested $1,000 cash bail while Kropp’s attorney Allison Markoski asked for a signature bond.

According to a release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Kropp was pulled over in a 2000 Toyota Camry just before 6 p.m. Monday on State Highway 113 near Solum Lane in the Town of Merrimac.

The detective suspected Kropp was drunk after interacting with him and another deputy showed up to help conduct sobriety tests. Kropp failed the tests. He was arrested and taken to Sauk County Jail.

He was also charged with traffic violations, including failure to yield and possessing open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. Kropp is scheduled to return to court Dec. 17.

