Reedsburg man charged with 5th OWI with child in car

A Reedsburg man arrested for allegedly driving drunk with a child in his vehicle made an initial appearance Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Nathan L. Kropp, 39, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated with a child under 16, a fifth offense, and driving with a prohibited alcohol content with a child under 16, also a fifth offense.
Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock set a $5,000 signature bond for Kropp with the condition he maintain absolute sobriety. Assistant District Attorney C. Remington McConnell requested $1,000 cash bail while Kropp’s attorney Allison Markoski asked for a signature bond.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
According to a release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Kropp was pulled over in a 2000 Toyota Camry just before 6 p.m. Monday on State Highway 113 near Solum Lane in the Town of Merrimac.
The detective suspected Kropp was drunk after interacting with him and another deputy showed up to help conduct sobriety tests. Kropp failed the tests. He was arrested and taken to Sauk County Jail.
He was also charged with traffic violations, including failure to yield and possessing open intoxicants in a motor vehicle. Kropp is scheduled to return to court Dec. 17.
Drew Bulin testifies
Sauk County Sheriff's Detective Drew Bulin answers questions from District Attorney Michael Albrecht during a preliminary hearing over a homicide case in January at the Sauk County Courthouse.
BRIDGET COOKE/ Baraboo News Republic
Medflight near Baraboo
A Medflight helicopter lands on City View Road north of Baraboo after a head-on collision in October. Two people were taken to the University of Wisconsin Hospital and were described as in "serious condition" by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
BRIDGET COOKE/News Republic
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Amber Lundgren enters the courtroom before a preliminary hearing in January at the Sauk County Courthouse. Lundgren is facing a lifetime prison sentence for the death of 37-year-old Westfield resident Christopher Lytle.
BRIDGET COOKE/ Baraboo News Republic
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Robert M. Pulvermacher appears in January 2019 in Sauk County Circuit Court after he was captured in the early hours of Wednesday morning on the east side of Madison. To his right is Baraboo attorney David Susens.
TIM DAMOS/News Republic
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Mike Albrecht takes the oath of office as the newly appointed district attorney with his son, 11-month-old Henrik, as he is sworn in by Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett during a ceremony in November at the Sauk County Courthouse.
BRIDGET COOKE/News Republic
Car vs. trees
A Mitsubishi car sits damaged at the foot of trees in February in the 12000 block of Highway 33 after its driver left the roadway for an unknown reason while driving westbound toward Baraboo. The crash rerouted traffic for about half an hour and limited drivers to one lane throughout the afternoon.
NEWS REPUBLIC ARCHIVES
Amber Lundgren hearing
Amber Lundgren, center, appears Dec. 16 in Sauk County Circuit Court with attorneys Andrew Martinez, left, and Taylor Hart.
BRIDGET COOKE/News Republic
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
William Wenzel, right, appears in August 2019 in Sauk County Circuit Court alongside defense attorney Christopher Van Wagner. Wenzel stood mute and pleaded not guilty to five felony charges of possession of child pornography.
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic
062019-sauk-news-police
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister awards Deputy Brian Schlough with a pin in June 2019 commemorating his successful March 22 lifesaving attempt.
JAKE EKDAHL/Eagle
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Judge Wendy Klicko confers with defense attorney Andrew Martinez, left, and Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen, right, in July 2019 in Sauk County Circuit Court during the sentence hearing on sexual abuse charges for Riley M. Roth, 18, of Reedsburg.
BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Amber Lundgren, right, sits quietly crying next to her attorney Andrew Martinez during a preliminary hearing in January at the Sauk County Courthouse. Lundgren faces life imprisonment for a first degree intentional homicide charge after admittedly shooting a man in September.
BRIDGET COOKE/ Baraboo News Republic
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Defendant Riley M. Roth, 18, right, listens while a sexual assault victim's older brother delivers a victim impact statement in July 2019 in Sauk County Circuit Court. Defense attorney Andrew Martinez, left, represented Roth at the sentencing hearing.
BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Titilayo A. Omosebi reads from a prepared statement during her sentencing hearing in April 2019 in Sauk County Circuit Court as her attorney, Michael Covey of Madison, looks on.
TIM DAMOS/News Republic
Follow Bridget on Twitter
@cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.