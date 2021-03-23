Reedsburg man charged with child abuse

A Reedsburg man was released on a $1,000 signature bond Wednesday after being charged with felony child abuse in Sauk County Circuit Court.

David Kevin Conners II, 39, faces more than three years in prison and fines up to $10,000 for allegedly striking a 9-year-old multiple times while watching two children in January.

According to the criminal complaint, a student at the Prairie Ridge Intermediate School complained about ear ringing, jaw pain and jaw clicking when the child spoke or ate. The student told the counselor that the injuries were the result of Conners hitting the child more than once on the side and back of the head roughly three days earlier.

The child spoke to a forensic interviewer at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center two days later. According to the complaint, the 9-year-old and another child were doing homework when Conners became angry because of the way the children were interacting while trying to figure out math problems.

