Reedsburg man charged with manufacture/deliver amphetamine
alert top story

Reedsburg man charged with manufacture/deliver amphetamine

Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

A warrant was issued for a Reedsburg man who allegedly sold methamphetamine during controlled buys led by the Baraboo Police Department.

Brady A. Moore, 46, Reedsburg, has been charged with two counts of manufacture/deliver amphetamine. Moore is also facing three counts of felony bail jumping.

Moore failed to appear at his initial appearance Wednesday. Online records show a summons sent to Moore’s address was returned unable to deliver to the court. A warrant for authorized based on the non-appearance.

The delivery of methamphetamine counts have a repeater modifier which if convicted could lead to increased penalties.

According to the criminal complaint, in July the Baraboo Police Department with the help a confidential informant made buy of methamphetamine. Officers watched the alleged drug deal occur in Baraboo.

Officers met with the informant who purchased approximately seven grams for $240. Baraboo Police tested a sample from the buy and the test showed the presence of methamphetamine.

The complaint states a similar purchase was made 12 days later. Officers monitored the controlled buy of 7 grams of methamphetamine for $260.

A sample from the second buy was also tested and came back positive for the presence of methamphetamine.

122321-bara-news-moore-1

Brady A. Moore

 SAUK COUNTY JAIL/Contributed
