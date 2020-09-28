Reedsburg man charged with multiple counts of child pornography possession

A Reedsburg man faces more than 250 years in prison after being charged with 10 counts of possessing child abuse materials on his computer.
Joseph P. Marinan, 73, is scheduled to make an initial appearance Oct. 21 in Sauk County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff’s Det. Drew Bulin began investigating tips regarding child sexual abuse materials May 18. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent tips to the Internet Crimes against Children group within the state Department of Justice, which found that the activity was happening in a Sauk County residence and routed the tips to the sheriff’s department ICAC representative.
The sheriff’s office detective bureau executed a search warrant at Marinan’s residence, S2958 Golf Course Road in Reedsburg, based on a phone number June 10.
Marinan admitted to viewing the materials after accidentally finding a website and repeatedly returning to view abusive images of children, but denied sharing any similar images, according to the complaint.
As a result of the warrant, officers seized Marinan’s laptop, cell phone, a tablet and more than one USB drive, which were sent to the DOJ digital forensics unit for analysis. The materials were returned July 30 and a report that examiners had allegedly found materials on Marinan’s phone, laptop and one of the drives.
The complaint described 10 images as part of a “synopsis” of “select images” found on the laptop, which included partially clothed prepubescent children with their genitals visible and others with the children being assaulted by adults and by one another.
In addition to the possible prison sentence, Marinan also faces fines of more than $1 million for the charges.
