Reedsburg man charged with sexual assault of a 5-year-old

A Reedsburg man recently signed a $10,000 signature bond after being charged with two felonies related to the alleged first degree sexual assault of a 5-year-old.

Nicholas Jason Zieler, 25, faces a maximum prison sentence of 100 years and fines up to $100,000. He made an initial appearance Nov. 9 in Sauk County Circuit Court and signed the signature bond ordered by Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett the next day. Conditions of the bond include no contact with the alleged victim or children under the age of 18.

According to the criminal complaint, a 5-year-old told a parent that Zieler, who had been a babysitter for the family in late summer and early fall of 2019, had assaulted the child. The parent called the police after noticing that the child’s story did not change for a few days.

In a forensic interview Nov. 2 with a family advocate at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center of Madison, the child told the interviewer repeatedly that Zieler had walked them both into a room, told the child to lie down and “put his pee-pee in my mouth.” The child said this happened multiple times.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reedsburg Police Officer Jacob Williams interviewed Zieler roughly a week later.