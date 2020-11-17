 Skip to main content
Reedsburg man charged with sexual assault of a 5-year-old
Reedsburg man charged with sexual assault of a 5-year-old

A Reedsburg man recently signed a $10,000 signature bond after being charged with two felonies related to the alleged first degree sexual assault of a 5-year-old.

Nicholas Jason Zieler, 25, faces a maximum prison sentence of 100 years and fines up to $100,000. He made an initial appearance Nov. 9 in Sauk County Circuit Court and signed the signature bond ordered by Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett the next day. Conditions of the bond include no contact with the alleged victim or children under the age of 18.

According to the criminal complaint, a 5-year-old told a parent that Zieler, who had been a babysitter for the family in late summer and early fall of 2019, had assaulted the child. The parent called the police after noticing that the child’s story did not change for a few days.

In a forensic interview Nov. 2 with a family advocate at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center of Madison, the child told the interviewer repeatedly that Zieler had walked them both into a room, told the child to lie down and “put his pee-pee in my mouth.” The child said this happened multiple times.

Reedsburg Police Officer Jacob Williams interviewed Zieler roughly a week later.

According to the complaint, Zieler indicated his life was ruined before saying he didn’t fully remember the day the child was referencing. He told the officer that the child had pulled his underwear down and that he hadn’t done anything except possibly give the child “a look.” He repeated that the child “did it all” without being asked or forced, according to the complaint.

Zieler said this only happened once and that he had only babysat two or three times after that. He told the officer he committed the assault roughly a year ago, according to the complaint.

Zieler is scheduled to return to court Jan. 11.

