Reedsburg man faces arson charge after lighting Joker mask he 'didn't like' on fire

A Reedsburg man was charged with arson after telling police officers that he started a Joker mask on fire in his home because he didn’t like it.
Zachary A. Morris, 29, faces a maximum prison sentence of 43 years, six months and fines up to $110,000 for charges of arson of a building and felony criminal damage to property filed in Sauk County Circuit Court.
According to the criminal complaint, Morris called dispatch workers just before 7:30 a.m., Sept. 25, to report there was a fire at the Brewery Apartments, 401 N. Walnut St., that he then admitted he started.
Reedsburg police arrived and questioned Morris, who was outside of the building, while an alarm was going off. During questioning, Reedsburg Police Officer Andrew Meeker described Morris as having a “thousand-yard stare” and only intermittently answering when asked about the details of the fire.
According to the complaint, Morris eventually admitted that he had purposefully started a Joker mask, which is a likeness of a popular villain in the Batman universe, “on fire because he didn’t like it.”
Morris told police the mask was sitting on a pile of laundry and that he had covered it in rubbing alcohol before throwing a cigarette on it, but that it didn’t catch on fire until he returned with a propane torch he claimed to have found on the second floor of the building.
There was fire damage to drywall and trim boards as well as a nearby couch and window shades across the room where the charred pile of laundry was found. The owner of the apartment building estimated the cost of the damage was roughly $15,000.
Morris is scheduled to make an initial appearance Nov. 17 in Sauk County Circuit Court.
