Reedsburg man faces arson charge after lighting Joker mask he 'didn't like' on fire

A Reedsburg man was charged with arson after telling police officers that he started a Joker mask on fire in his home because he didn’t like it.

Zachary A. Morris, 29, faces a maximum prison sentence of 43 years, six months and fines up to $110,000 for charges of arson of a building and felony criminal damage to property filed in Sauk County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, Morris called dispatch workers just before 7:30 a.m., Sept. 25, to report there was a fire at the Brewery Apartments, 401 N. Walnut St., that he then admitted he started.

Reedsburg police arrived and questioned Morris, who was outside of the building, while an alarm was going off. During questioning, Reedsburg Police Officer Andrew Meeker described Morris as having a “thousand-yard stare” and only intermittently answering when asked about the details of the fire.

According to the complaint, Morris eventually admitted that he had purposefully started a Joker mask, which is a likeness of a popular villain in the Batman universe, “on fire because he didn’t like it.”