A Reedsburg man faces felony OWI charges after officers say he was driving while intoxicated.
Duane D. Privett, 56, is scheduled to appear in court July 12 on fourth offense OWI charges. Privett is out of $1,500 signature bond and must follow conditions of absolute sobriety and not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license, according to online court records from Wisconsin Circuit Court Access.
If convicted, he faces up to six years in prison, a $10,000 fine and revocation of driving privileges for 2-3 years. He also faces a year in prison, a $2,500 fine and six month of suspension of operating privileges for misdemeanor charges related to operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to a criminal complaint filed June 6, Privett was arrested June 5 during a traffic stop after officers received word at 7:15 p.m. that evening he was driving another person’s car around Reedsburg while intoxicated.
Police located the vehicle and stopped it for an improper stop at a stop sign on South Locust Street and Vine Street in Reedsburg. When police made contact with Privett, he informed officers he did not have a valid driver’s license and had been drinking. Police say he showed signs of intoxication during contact.
Officer’s conducted a field sobriety test and a preliminary breath test showed Privett had .127 grams of alcohol per 210 liters of breath. Officers discovered through driving record Privett did not have a valid drivers license and has three previous convictions related to driving while intoxicated offenses, with the latest in December 2009.
The complaint states Privett’s driving record shows his operating privileges were revoked indefinitely in January 2010 for operating while intoxicated related offenses and remained under revocation.
