Reedsburg man faces prison for alleged meth sales

A Reedsburg man charged with possession and sales of up to 50 grams of amphetamine and narcotics was released Monday on a $200 cash bond.
Thomas A. Dyar, 55, faces more than 46 years in prison and fines up to $140,000 for felony possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and three counts of bail jumping.
Conditions of his bond, set by Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko during an initial appearance Sept. 29, include no contact with Sherry A. Drews, 49, of Reedsburg.
Drews is facing felony charges of bail jumping and possession of narcotics as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer after running away from a Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputy when he attempted to apprehend her at the same time as Dyar.
According to the criminal complaint, the deputy was driving through the Kwik Trip parking lot in West Baraboo around 11 p.m. Sept. 28 when he recognized a vehicle belonging to Dyar and knew the man had a warrant out for his arrest. The vehicle was parked on the south side, facing Walgreen’s.
When the deputy activated his lights, Dyar allegedly tried to get out of the passenger side of the truck, but sat back inside when the deputy ordered him not to move. He noticed Drews running away and yelled for her to stop, but she kept going along the west side of the store.
According to the complaint, Dyar threw a bag of a white, crystal substance out of a window of the truck and into the parking lot. The substance was later tested and found to be nearly 15 grams of meth. The officer also allegedly found a bag weighing more than one gram that contained fentanyl.
When authorities searched the vehicle, according to the complaint, they found tin foil that appeared to be used for the preparation of opioids and a zipped pouch containing paraphernalia used for the storage and cooking of illegal drugs.
Dyar faces bail jumping charges after being released on bond July 30 in a pending Sauk County case of possessing drug paraphernalia. He was also released on two signature bails May 5 in a pending Sauk County case of possessing an electric weapon and drug paraphernalia and a pending case of possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
Drews was also released on a $200 cash bond with the stipulation that she not have contact with Dyar. She is scheduled to return to court for a preliminary hearing Oct. 14. Dyar is set to return Nov. 30.
