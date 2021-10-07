Reedsburg man faces prison for alleged meth sales

A Reedsburg man charged with possession and sales of up to 50 grams of amphetamine and narcotics was released Monday on a $200 cash bond.

Thomas A. Dyar, 55, faces more than 46 years in prison and fines up to $140,000 for felony possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and three counts of bail jumping.

Conditions of his bond, set by Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko during an initial appearance Sept. 29, include no contact with Sherry A. Drews, 49, of Reedsburg.

Drews is facing felony charges of bail jumping and possession of narcotics as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting an officer after running away from a Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputy when he attempted to apprehend her at the same time as Dyar.

According to the criminal complaint, the deputy was driving through the Kwik Trip parking lot in West Baraboo around 11 p.m. Sept. 28 when he recognized a vehicle belonging to Dyar and knew the man had a warrant out for his arrest. The vehicle was parked on the south side, facing Walgreen’s.