A Reedsburg man faces an eighth drunken driving charge after prosecutors say he drove an electric scooter with a driver's license that was revoked due to prior alcohol-related convictions.
Michael P. Witt, 66, faces an eighth operating while intoxicated charge. He also is charged with driving with a revoked driver's license.
During an initial appearance Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court, Judge Michael Screnock ordered Witt held on a $2,000 cash bond.
Screnock also ordered Witt to maintain absolute sobriety and not operate any vehicle with any alcohol in his system. A return date is scheduled for Sept. 24.
According to a criminal complaint:
A Reedsburg police officer at 6:49 p.m. on Thursday saw a man driving an electric scooter turn onto South Preston Street in the city of Reedsburg. The driver stopped in the lane of traffic and did not move for a minute. The officer then initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Witt.
Witt apparently was startled when the officer approached him. Witt said he had stopped to light a cigarette and didn't realize anyone was behind him. He told police he was driving to buy more cigarettes and then head home.
The officer detected signs of impairment, and Witt said he had consumed two beers. A preliminary breath test indicated a blood alcohol level of 0.52. Witt is prohibited from driving any vehicle with an alcohol level of 0.2 or higher.
Between 1990 and 2017, Witt was convicted five times for operating while intoxicated, twice for operating with prohibited alcohol concentration and once for operating while revoked.
