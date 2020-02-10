Reedsburg man faces 46 years in prison if convicted of sexual assault

A Reedsburg man charged with felony sexual assault and false imprisonment has been released from jail after signing a $10,000 signature bond.

Steve W. Carnell, 72, faces a maximum prison sentence of 46 years and fines up to $110,000 for the alleged offenses.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court, Reedsburg Police officer William Botten met with a woman who said Carnell stopped at her residence unannounced Jan. 31. She told the officer that Carnell had made comments in the past that were sexual in nature, but she had dismissed them as Carnell being a “dirty old man.”

When she invited Carnell into her home, the pair talked for a few minutes before the woman said Carnell put his hand on her thigh. When he told her he wanted to have sex with her, she told him to stop and asked him to leave.

Carnell later told another officer that he had touched the woman’s thigh and that he had stopped by while running errands to try to convince the woman to have sex with him.