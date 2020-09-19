Reedsburg man facing meth charges after incident in Adams County

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Reedsburg man who was found by police in a storage unit after allegedly breaking in while carrying drug is facing multiple felony charges.

Stephen Manley, 47, of Reedsburg is charged with two counts of felony possession of methamphetamine, two counts of felony bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of carrying a concealed knife, bail jumping and possession of burglarious tools.

According to a release by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Adams County Sheriff Brent York, deputies were dispatched at 7:02 a.m. Sept. 10 to the 700 block of Highway 23, Dell Prairie, for a report of an unresponsive male in the passenger seat of a vehicle. Upon arriving at the scene the deputies and medical personnel found the subject alert and conscious.

A second individual was located in a storage unit nearby.

“The initial investigation revealed that the second subject had gained entry to the storage unit without the consent of the lease,” York said. “Two ziploc baggies and a hypodermic needle were located on the individual that contained suspected Methamphetamine.”

Only Manley was charged in the incident. No charges were filed against the man reported unconscious. Manley is being charged in Adams County.

Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.

