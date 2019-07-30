A Reedsburg man now facing a seventh drunk driving charge initially was concerned about a blood draw and told a sheriff's deputy he was "screwed" after a friend crashed a motorcycle while driving home from a bar Saturday.
Michael Richard Stanley, 63, faces a charge of seventh offense operating while intoxicated.
During an initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court on Monday, Judge Troy Cross set a cash bond of $500 for Stanley.
Cross also ordered Stanley not to drive a vehicle without a valid license, possess or consume alcohol nor visit any premises that sell alcohol for on-site consumption. The exception is that Stanley still may enter Ho-Chunk Casino for employment purposes.
A return hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
According to a criminal complaint filed Monday:
A Columbia County Sheriff's deputy responded Saturday night to a motorcycle accident on Highway 188 in the town of West Point between Lake Wisconsin and Sauk City.
The deputy spoke with Stanley, who said he is a friend of the motorcyclist who crashed while they were traveling together on separate motorcycles. Stanley also told the deputy he had consumed three or four beers at a bar before they left to go home.
Stanley said his friend was driving in front of him, hit a patch of gravel on the side of the road and lost control of the motorcycle.
Stanley declined to perform a preliminary breath test. The deputy observed 11 out of 18 possible clues between three separate field sobriety tests.
When the deputy placed him under arrest, Stanley said he was "screwed" and did not want to have his blood drawn. The deputy informed him authorities would draw his blood to test for intoxicants based on a warrant.
"I had no idea you were going to draw anyways or else I would have consented to it," Stanley allegedly told deputies. "You can go ahead and take your blood test because, hey, I'm over anyways."
Between 1991 and 2000, Stanley was convicted six times of alcohol-related driving violations.
