Reedsburg man gets 180 days in jail for drunken driving with children

A former Loganville man was sentenced to 180 days in jail after being found guilty of felony driving while intoxicated, a third offense, with a child under 16 in his vehicle.
Steven D. Richert, 61, of Reedsburg, also faced charges of driving with a prohibited alcohol content with a passenger under 16, third offense, and resisting an officer. They were dismissed on a motion by Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht.
Sauk County Circuit Court Patricia Barrett sentenced Richert Oct. 27 based on a joint recommendation between Albrecht and Richert’s attorney Annie Getsinger. He was sentenced to two years of probation with the condition of 180 days in the Sauk County Jail. The jail time will be served with huber release privileges.
As part of the sentencing, Richert’s driver license was revoked for four years and he was ordered to install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle immediately as well as for four years after potentially regaining his license.
According to the criminal complaint, a caller told dispatch workers in June 2020 that Richert was possibly driving drunk into Loganville with two children in his car. The caller provided a license plate number.
Reedsburg Police Officer William Botten stopped Richert, who was driving a silver GMC Acadia, around noon in the 700 block of South Albert Avenue. Richert said he was driving the children, 8 and 6 years old, to a relative’s home in Loganville.
Richert told the officer that he had been drinking alcohol until 3 a.m. that day and had more than one alcohol drink around 10 a.m. A preliminary blood test found Richert had a blood alcohol level of 0.19% on a “weak sample.” An open can of beer was sitting in the middle console and the officer found beer cans in the vehicle.
According to court records, Richert was convicted of drunken driving charges in March 1995 and August 1997.
Under probation, Richert is prohibited from entering bars, taverns or liquor stores, possessing alcohol and must maintain absolute sobriety. If he violates the conditions of his probation, he will be sent to Sauk County Jail for 12 months. Richert was also ordered to undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment and treatment and to be under electronic monitoring.
GALLERY: Sauk County court, cops
Arsonist sentenced
Shores enters
Spoentgen argues
Amber Lundgren hearing
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
020221-bara-news-metzger1
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Medflight near Baraboo
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Albart B. Shores trial
Sauk County ADA Rick Spoentgen
Pulvermacher listens
102519-bara-news-sauk-co-homicide1
William Wenzel
Judge Michael Screnock
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen
Drew Bulin testifies
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
073021-bara-news-dogs1
Mike Albrecht sworn in
051121-bara-news-law-zunker
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.