Reedsburg man gets 180 days in jail for drunken driving with children

A former Loganville man was sentenced to 180 days in jail after being found guilty of felony driving while intoxicated, a third offense, with a child under 16 in his vehicle.

Steven D. Richert, 61, of Reedsburg, also faced charges of driving with a prohibited alcohol content with a passenger under 16, third offense, and resisting an officer. They were dismissed on a motion by Sauk County District Attorney Michael Albrecht.

Sauk County Circuit Court Patricia Barrett sentenced Richert Oct. 27 based on a joint recommendation between Albrecht and Richert’s attorney Annie Getsinger. He was sentenced to two years of probation with the condition of 180 days in the Sauk County Jail. The jail time will be served with huber release privileges.

As part of the sentencing, Richert’s driver license was revoked for four years and he was ordered to install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle immediately as well as for four years after potentially regaining his license.

According to the criminal complaint, a caller told dispatch workers in June 2020 that Richert was possibly driving drunk into Loganville with two children in his car. The caller provided a license plate number.