Reedsburg man gets 5 years in prison for fleeing deputies, burglaries

A Reedsburg man who fled from Sauk County deputies three times during attempted stops in September 2018 was recently sentenced to five years in prison for his evasive maneuvers in a truck and some additional crimes.

Quentin D. LaBansky, 22, was found guilty July 29 after pleading no contest in Sauk County Circuit Court to felony charges of fleeing officers and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Judge Michael Screnock sentenced LaBansky to three years and six months in state prison and two years of extended supervision and revoked his driver’s license for six months on the fleeing charge. For endangering safety, Screnock sentenced LaBansky to five years in state prison and five years of extended supervision. The sentences will be served at the same time for a total of five years. He was further ordered to pay fees of $753.83 to the court.

Misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and resisting an officer were dismissed by the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

According to authorities, LaBansky was reported "doing doughnuts" in a field around 11 a.m. on a late September day in 2018 along Terrytown Road in Baraboo.