Reedsburg man gets prison for OWI with child in car

A Reedsburg man charged with his fifth drunken driving offense with a child in his vehicle was recently sentenced to prison in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Nathan L. Kropp, 40, pleaded no contest Oct. 19 during his sentencing hearing. A felony count of driving with a prohibited alcohol content with a passenger under 16 was dismissed.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Kropp to three years in prison and two years of extended community supervision. He must undergo alcohol and other drug assessment and treatment as well as other counseling ordered by his supervisory agent. Kropp is prohibited from possessing alcohol or going into any business where the primary purpose of business is alcohol sales and must maintain absolute sobriety.

Kropp’s driver’s license was also revoked for four years and an ignition interlock device must be installed immediately after he regains his license.

According to the information released by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Kropp was pulled over in mid-October 2020 on State Highway 113 near Solum Lane in the town of Merrimac. A detective suspected Kropp was drunk after speaking with him. Another deputy showed up to help conduct sobriety tests, which police said Kropp failed.

