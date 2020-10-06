Reedsburg man gets sexual assault of child charges dismissed after fulfilling agreement

A Reedsburg man, who admitted in 2015 to sexually assaulting a child in separate incidents, has had his charges dropped as part of an agreement with the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

Donald Toeder, 79, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and a felony count of second-degree sexual assault of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, a person reported a possible rape of a then 8-year-old child to Sauk County Sheriff’s Det. Stacy McClure in April 2012. The person told the detective that Toeder was buckling his belt with his hands near the zipper of his pants as the child was lying on a bed.

The child told the detective that Toeder had committed assault. Toeder told authorities the child was lying.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A separate adult also later spoke to the detective about being assaulted multiple times by Toeder as a child between the ages of nine and 13 or 14 more than a decade earlier in Sauk County.