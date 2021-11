Reedsburg man gets year in jail for downgraded OWI charge

After being spotted drinking a beer while driving, a Reedsburg man was sentenced Friday for a fifth drunken driving offense.

Peter J. Trumble, 53, appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court where Judge Wendy Klicko sentenced him to five years of probation with the condition that he spend 12 months in jail with work release privileges. Trumble must undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment, is prohibited from entering bars, liquor stores or any business which has the primary purpose of selling alcohol, must maintain absolute sobriety and may not possess alcohol.

The sentence was part of a joint recommendation between the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office and Trumble’s attorney Taylor Hart. Trumble pleaded no contest to an OWI charge, amended from sixth to fifth, and charges of felony driving with a prohibited alcohol content and misdemeanor bail jumping were dismissed, but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

According to information released by the Reedsburg Police Department, Trumble was arrested in January 2020 at the intersection of Third Street and Laurel Street after officers responded to a report of him drinking beer inside his vehicle while driving.