Emotional testimony was delivered during a plea hearing Wednesday morning in Sauk County Circuit Court, where Riley M. Roth, 18, of Reedsburg, was given seven years of probation for child sexual assault.
The mother of an 8-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted in November said the child is afraid of her own shadow. She can’t sleep, shower, eat or even use the bathroom without her mother being there.
She said her 10-year-old son is angry and only just beginning to open up about his own experience being sexually assaulted by the same defendant.
The 8-year-old girl’s 28-year-old brother said his sister shrinks away and clings tightly to her mother’s legs any time a man approaches.
The girl’s mother asked the judge to impose a long prison sentence.
“I need you to be their savior. Their angel. Their voice. We need to send a message of encouragement,” she said.
Roth pleaded no contest to a single count of second-degree sexual assault of a child. Numerous other felony and misdemeanor charges against Roth were read-in but dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
Roth, who had babysat the children, waived his constitutional right to speak in court.
Judge Wendy Klicko found Roth guilty, withheld sentencing and adopted a joint recommendation from the state and defense attorneys. The maximum sentence on the charge would have been 25 years initial prison confinement with 15 years of extended supervision.
“You failed my children,” the mother told Klicko, then left the courtroom.
As part of the joint recommendation, Klicko ordered Roth to serve a one-year conditional jail term with work release privileges.
Klicko also ordered Roth to immediately register as a sex offender for life, submit a DNA sample, undergo counseling, maintain full-time employment or education, pay $1,807.73 in restitution and $518 in legal fees.
Roth is not allowed to have any contact with the victims or any girls under the age of 18 while on probation for the next seven years. If his probation were to be revoked for any reason, Roth would be granted 229 days of jail credit.
Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen said by taking a plea agreement, both the state and defense avoided “a dice roll” on whether jurors would believe victims’ testimony and avoided re-victimizing the children.
Spoentgen said he saw a “glimmer of hope” that Roth could use this “one last shot” to rehabilitate and change his behavior so that he might still become a productive member of society.
But if Roth does reoffend, Spoentgen said, the possibility of a maximum prison sentence still hangs over his head as further punishment.
The girl’s mother said Spoentgen was supposed to represent citizens, not criminals.
“Shame on you for advocating for someone who has done something so heinous,” the mother told Spoentgen. “It is a slap to my face ... to sit here and listen to the (assistant) district attorney advocate for him.”
Defense attorney Andrew Martinez said it was not his intention to anger victims’ family members nor anyone else seated in the gallery. Martinez said child sexual assault cases inflame emotions, with good reason, but the public rarely learns all the facts or gets a clear picture, even when hearings are reported on publicly and in good faith.
“The goal of today’s sentence is rehabilitation,” Martinez said. “Prison does not make people better.”
Martinez also told Klicko that one of his staff members used a reverse phone lookup tool to learn one of the victims’ family members had sent a text message stating Martinez should “watch his back.” While he didn’t feel in danger, he said the message was unsettling for his family.
The girl’s mother said Roth immediately texted her after sexually assaulting her children and tried to cast doubt on whether they should be believed.
She said she knelt down before her daughter and promised to believe every word, because without total love and support, child sex assault survivors will “wilt away like a dying flower.”
The 28-year-old man said in his own victim impact statement that his 8-year-old sister and 10-year-old brother have been harmed for life. But he has worked hard to keep his emotions in check and suggested God’s judgment would be the final say.
“Riley, even though I forgive you ... no matter what happens, one day you will be punished. Not by our hands, though,” he told Roth.
Several other statements by victims’ family members were read in court Wednesday. The family members all asked Klicko to send Roth to prison in order for the children and their families to heal without worrying about their assailant living down the street.
Klicko reminded Roth on Wednesday that the gallery was filled with many people who assert his guilt. She said she hoped the two-hour-long plea hearing would show Roth how deeply his actions have affected the community around him.
“Mr. Roth, I sincerely hope that I do not see you again,” Klicko said before striking the gavel to adjourn.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)