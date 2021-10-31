Reedsburg man sentenced for sexual assault of 15-year-old

One of two Reedsburg men was sentenced for his part in sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in February 2020.
Michael P. Papara, 19, initially faced a maximum prison sentence of 80 years and fines up to $200,000 after being charged with felony second-degree sexual assault of a child and marijuana possession and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct and sexual intercourse with a child age 15 or older as someone 19 or younger.
Papara appeared Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court, where he entered pleas of no contest to the intercourse with a child and marijuana possession charges. The sexual assault count was removed from the case. He had been under a deferred prosecution agreement when he was charged, which he violated by committing a crime, that stemmed from 2019 charges of marijuana possession.
Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett revoked the agreement and sentenced Papara to 24 months of probation and 30 days in jail with huber release privileges as a condition of the probation. He was also ordered to undergo an alcohol and other drug assessment with possible treatment.
Barrett sentenced Papara to six months in jail with huber release privileges and 24 months of probation for the counts of disorderly conduct and obstructing an officer. Conditions of the probation include no contact with the girl, her residence, place of employment or any place temporarily occupied by her. He was also ordered to pay $2,950 in restitution.
Though he violated his first deferred prosecution agreement, he was sentenced to enter into a new one for the intercourse with a child and possession of marijuana charges. Papara is under the restrictions of a $5,000 signature bond with the conditions that he not have any contact with the girl.
The deferred prosecution agreement, which was a joint recommendation by special prosecutor Jennifer M. Harper and Papara’s attorney John Andrew Newton, will be effective for 60 months. If Papara meets the requirements of the agreement, the case will be dismissed.
Because Papara is the son of a Sauk County Sheriff’s Office jailer, the incident was investigated by Toby Johnson of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, which is why Harper also served as a special prosecutor.
According to the criminal complaint, a girl was found by her parents in a residence with Carson J. Fusch, 20, and Papara in the same room. She was later found to have a 0.10% blood alcohol content.
The girl was taken to Madison to undergo a sexual assault examination by a nurse, which revealed multiple injuries and tears to her vaginal area, cervix and abdomen, as well as throughout her legs and arms.
Investigators found Papara had a stolen $50 bill and two knives in his underwear. He also had a bag of marijuana he admitted to purchasing earlier in Baraboo. Johnson found video on Papara’s cell phone showing him and Fusch, sexually assaulting the child after both had denied having any sexual contact with the girl.
Fusch’s case is still pending in Sauk County. He is currently released on a $2,000 signature bond with the conditions that he have no contact with girls under 16 unless incidental or family members, nor with the Reedsburg High School campus, the girl or her residence.
