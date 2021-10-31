Reedsburg man sentenced for sexual assault of 15-year-old

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Though he violated his first deferred prosecution agreement, he was sentenced to enter into a new one for the intercourse with a child and possession of marijuana charges. Papara is under the restrictions of a $5,000 signature bond with the conditions that he not have any contact with the girl.

The deferred prosecution agreement, which was a joint recommendation by special prosecutor Jennifer M. Harper and Papara’s attorney John Andrew Newton, will be effective for 60 months. If Papara meets the requirements of the agreement, the case will be dismissed.

Because Papara is the son of a Sauk County Sheriff’s Office jailer, the incident was investigated by Toby Johnson of the Richland County Sheriff’s Office to avoid any appearance of a conflict of interest, which is why Harper also served as a special prosecutor.

According to the criminal complaint, a girl was found by her parents in a residence with Carson J. Fusch, 20, and Papara in the same room. She was later found to have a 0.10% blood alcohol content.

The girl was taken to Madison to undergo a sexual assault examination by a nurse, which revealed multiple injuries and tears to her vaginal area, cervix and abdomen, as well as throughout her legs and arms.