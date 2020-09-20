Reedsburg man sentenced for stealing from man with cognitive disability

A Reedsburg man was recently found guilty after pleading no contest to stealing more than $40,000 from a man with a cognitive disability.
Mark E. Backeberg, 53, was sentenced to six months in jail with Huber release privileges to begin Friday and five years of probation. He was ordered to repay the money at a rate of at least $667 per month.
He faced a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and fines up to $25,000 for a felony charge of theft as a trustee between $10,000 and $100,000.
According to the criminal complaint, a man who had been left money by his father allowed Backeberg, who was a close friend of his father’s, to oversee the estate account. The set up allowed Backeberg to write out checks for the man when he needed money and assist him with financial decisions.
The account was opened in April 2018 with a deposit of roughly $24,000. The man received one check to repair a vehicle, but told authorities he hadn’t taken out any more funds because he was planning to make home repairs. A family member notified the man that Backeberg had been writing out checks and when he spoke to Backeberg, he admitted that all of the money in the account had been spent.
According to the complaint, Backeberg wrote out roughly 140 checks, mostly to Brewster’s Lanes in Reedsburg, where he would buy meals and then pocket the rest as cash. Backeberg also sold a truck that belonged to the man’s father for $14,000 and deposited the money into the estate account after the end of June 2018, when the account started to go into the negative. According to the complaint, a transaction history of the account shows the truck proceeds were spent between July 3 and Aug. 1, 2018. A tax refund for the man’s deceased father had also been deposited and spent.
Backeberg allegedly told Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies that he spent the money on personal loans and gambled at Ho-Chunk casino, admitting that “he made poor choices, spent all the money…and he was willing to pay the price to make it right.”
According to the complaint, Backeberg said he knew property taxes and funeral expenses still needed to be paid and that he felt bad for leaving the man with the costs.
Drew Bulin testifies
Medflight near Baraboo
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Mike Albrecht sworn in
Car vs. trees
Amber Lundgren hearing
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
062019-sauk-news-police
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Riley Roth at sentencing hearing
Nigerian woman gets 3 years prison in Reedsburg fasting death case
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.