Reedsburg man sentenced for stealing from man with cognitive disability

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Reedsburg man was recently found guilty after pleading no contest to stealing more than $40,000 from a man with a cognitive disability.

Mark E. Backeberg, 53, was sentenced to six months in jail with Huber release privileges to begin Friday and five years of probation. He was ordered to repay the money at a rate of at least $667 per month.

He faced a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and fines up to $25,000 for a felony charge of theft as a trustee between $10,000 and $100,000.

According to the criminal complaint, a man who had been left money by his father allowed Backeberg, who was a close friend of his father’s, to oversee the estate account. The set up allowed Backeberg to write out checks for the man when he needed money and assist him with financial decisions.

The account was opened in April 2018 with a deposit of roughly $24,000. The man received one check to repair a vehicle, but told authorities he hadn’t taken out any more funds because he was planning to make home repairs. A family member notified the man that Backeberg had been writing out checks and when he spoke to Backeberg, he admitted that all of the money in the account had been spent.