Reedsburg man who allegedly drank beer inside vehicle faces 6th OWI charge

A Reedsburg man faces charges for his sixth drunken driving offense after a citizen reportedly observed him drinking a beer inside the vehicle he was driving, according to police.

Reedsburg police arrested Peter J Trumble, 51, at the intersection of 3rd Street and Laurel Street at 7:51 p.m. Jan. 11, according to a press release from the Reedsburg Police Department. After officer contact, Trumble was arrested for OWI and a check of his records through the Department of Transportation confirmed he had five prior OWI convictions, according to the release.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Trumble also faces Misdemeanor Bail Jumping charges and was cited for Keep Open Intoxicants in Motor Vehicle-Driver and Operate Motor Vehicle without Insurance, according to the release. He was transported to the Sauk County Jail.

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, a $500 bond was set Jan. 13 for Trumble on conditions on he must not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license and have absolute sobriety. He is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference Jan. 28.

OWI 6, a Class G felony, is punishable with 6 months to 10 years in jail, fines between $600 and $25,000 and driver's license revocation of two to three years, according an OWI penalty chart from the Department of Transportation.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.