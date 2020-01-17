Reedsburg man who allegedly drank beer inside vehicle faces 6th OWI charge

A Reedsburg man faces charges for his sixth drunken driving offense after a citizen reportedly observed him drinking a beer inside the vehicle he was driving, according to police.
Reedsburg police arrested Peter J Trumble, 51, at the intersection of 3rd Street and Laurel Street at 7:51 p.m. Jan. 11, according to a press release from the Reedsburg Police Department. After officer contact, Trumble was arrested for OWI and a check of his records through the Department of Transportation confirmed he had five prior OWI convictions, according to the release.
Trumble also faces Misdemeanor Bail Jumping charges and was cited for Keep Open Intoxicants in Motor Vehicle-Driver and Operate Motor Vehicle without Insurance, according to the release. He was transported to the Sauk County Jail.
According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access, a $500 bond was set Jan. 13 for Trumble on conditions on he must not operate a motor vehicle without a valid license and have absolute sobriety. He is scheduled to appear in court for a status conference Jan. 28.
OWI 6, a Class G felony, is punishable with 6 months to 10 years in jail, fines between $600 and $25,000 and driver's license revocation of two to three years, according an OWI penalty chart from the Department of Transportation.
