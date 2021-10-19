Reedsburg police arrest man for allegedly striking mailboxes while driving drunk

A man who the Reedsburg Police Department said struck mailboxes with his car while driving drunk has been released on a $3,000 signature bond.

Nathan A. Stieve, 37, of Reedsburg, was charged Monday in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony OWI, driving with a prohibited alcohol content and two misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer. He was also cited for refusing to take a test for intoxication after being arrested, according to court records.

According to a release from Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings, Stieve was arrested around 2:30 a.m. Sunday after officers found a car sitting on the curb of the 600 block of Granite Avenue. Stieve was in the vehicle and uninjured despite apparently driving off of the road and colliding with mailboxes.

Stieve allegedly refused to listen to officers’ commands and resisted arrest as an officer attempted to cuff him. Officers used a stun gun on Stieve then handcuffed him.

Stieve made an initial appearance in court Monday. Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock ordered his bail with the special conditions that Stieve not use or possess alcohol and that he must submit to testing by law enforcement before driving a vehicle.

He is scheduled to return to court Dec. 22.

