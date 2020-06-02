Reedsburg police chief reacts to video of George Floyd's death, protests

Cummings said he’s seen news coverage of the protests happening across the nation and in Madison. He said a peaceful protest is "absolutely within everyone's right to do" as a way to give people the chance to voice opinions on topics they care about. However, when civil unrest occurs it doesn’t give the right message.

“When it turns violent and there’s damaging businesses and looting that’s something that obviously not everyone wants to see and isn’t the point of those peaceful protests that we saw earlier in the day,” he said.

Cummings said officers at the Reedsburg Police Department “constantly train” on defense and arrest tactics “in great length” on an annual basis. Cummings said in a follow-up email training also includes “de-escalation, crisis intervention, mental health and policy review on a yearly basis that includes unbiased policing, code of ethics, code of conduct and use of force.”

Cummings said in the email the tactics used by Chauvin, compression of someone’s neck, is not an appropriate use of force to place a person into custody and officers with the Reedsburg Police Department are not trained to do that.