The Reedsburg Police Department is searching for two individuals in connection to a burglary that happened over Labor Day weekend.
The police department announced Sept. 5 on its Facebook page it was looking for the two individuals in connection with the report of a burglary on the east side of Reedsburg.
Two pictures of the individuals captured on surveillance footage were released. One picture shows an individual in a hooded sweatshirt wearing a hat and appears to have facial hair. The other picture shows an individual wearing a hooded sweatshirt and does not have facial hair.
Reedsburg Police Chief Patrick Cummings said police were called to the residential home on the east side of the city at 3:04 a.m. Sept. 1 for a reported burglary. The time of incident, where the individuals were in the home, would’ve been at about 2:30 a.m. the same day, Cummings said.
The subjects were gone when police arrived on scene, Cummings said. He said items were stolen from the residence but didn’t say what was taken.
Cummings said a vehicle description is unknown at this time and police are still reviewing surveillance footage to determine that information.
Anyone with information can contact the Reedsburg Police Department at 608-524-2376.
