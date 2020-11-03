Reedsburg residents face neglect charges; child allegedly found to have ingested drugs

Two Reedsburg residents have been charged with child neglect after an infant rushed to the hospital with choking concerns was found to have ingested drugs.
Dannell A. Kingsley, 32, and Adrian J. Briones, 30, each face a maximum prison sentence of six years and fines up to $10,000 for felony child neglect where the consequence is bodily harm.
According to the criminal complaint, the pair was caring for a 9-month-old Aug. 18 at a home in the 1200 block of Hillcrest Lane in Reedsburg when the infant stopped breathing. Another person in the home performed life-saving techniques, like the Heimlich maneuver for babies and CPR. The baby was taken to Reedsburg Area Medical Center emergency room.
Officers spoke to Kingsley and Briones, who said the infant had eaten some small pieces of shredded chicken. Kingsley said she thought maybe the baby, who had been eating cut up portions of meat for about three months, may have choked on the chicken.
But the person who performed CPR on the baby said the infant did not have any signs of blocked breathing when the Heimlich was performed and that the child exhibited a purple-blue color that was typical to someone overdosing on drugs.
Blood tests run on the child at the medical center found the baby had somehow ingested both amphetamines and heroin.
Police obtained a search warrant for the room where the baby was being fed before going limp. According to the criminal complaint, they found hypodermic needles, used cotton balls and Suboxone prescription bottles for Kingsley, which is a drug used to help people recovering from heroin addiction.
The cotton balls later tested positive for methamphetamine. A small bag with residue also found in a bag in the room tested positive for cocaine.
According to medical records, the infant had no foreign body removed when health workers used a throat scope and suction before they intubated the child. The baby “was easily ventilated and oxygenated well” and “was noted to be anemic.”
UW Hospital Physician Assistant Amanda Palm was brought on to review the case by a social worker with the Sauk County Human Services Department. Palm said the tests do not show the quantity of drugs in the baby’s system, just whether they are present and that the hospitalization could have been a result of the drug ingestion, but that choking could not be ruled out, according to the complaint. Regardless, the presence of the drugs in the infant’s system pose a serious danger to the baby’s health, she told authorities.
Kingsley and Briones are both set to return to make an initial appearance Nov. 18 in Sauk County Circuit Court.
