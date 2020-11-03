Reedsburg residents face neglect charges; child allegedly found to have ingested drugs

Two Reedsburg residents have been charged with child neglect after an infant rushed to the hospital with choking concerns was found to have ingested drugs.

Dannell A. Kingsley, 32, and Adrian J. Briones, 30, each face a maximum prison sentence of six years and fines up to $10,000 for felony child neglect where the consequence is bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, the pair was caring for a 9-month-old Aug. 18 at a home in the 1200 block of Hillcrest Lane in Reedsburg when the infant stopped breathing. Another person in the home performed life-saving techniques, like the Heimlich maneuver for babies and CPR. The baby was taken to Reedsburg Area Medical Center emergency room.

Officers spoke to Kingsley and Briones, who said the infant had eaten some small pieces of shredded chicken. Kingsley said she thought maybe the baby, who had been eating cut up portions of meat for about three months, may have choked on the chicken.

But the person who performed CPR on the baby said the infant did not have any signs of blocked breathing when the Heimlich was performed and that the child exhibited a purple-blue color that was typical to someone overdosing on drugs.

