A storage shed is considered a complete loss after a fire during the early morning hours of Dec. 3, according to fire officials.
Reedsburg Fire Chief Craig Douglas said the Reedsburg Fire Department received a report of the fire at 4:15 a.m. at 7491 State Highway 23-33, just outside Reedsburg. When the department arrived on scene, officials saw heavy fire on the west end of a 30 x 110 foot storage shed, he said. Multiple ATV’s, boats, motorcycles were lost in the fire, he said. Douglas said fire officials returned to the station at 9 a.m.
Mutual aid was requested from the La Valle and North Freedom Fire Department's for water. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire and the dollar amount of damage is unknown.
