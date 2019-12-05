{{featured_button_text}}
Reedsburg shed fire

Fire officials said a storage shed with multiple pieces of equipment and vehicles is a complete loss after a fire on Dec. 3 at State Highway 33, just outside Reedsburg.

 ERICA DYNES/Times-Press

A storage shed is considered a complete loss after a fire during the early morning hours of Dec. 3, according to fire officials.

Reedsburg Fire Chief Craig Douglas said the Reedsburg Fire Department received a report of the fire at 4:15 a.m. at 7491 State Highway 23-33, just outside Reedsburg. When the department arrived on scene, officials saw heavy fire on the west end of a 30 x 110 foot storage shed, he said. Multiple ATV’s, boats, motorcycles were lost in the fire, he said. Douglas said fire officials returned to the station at 9 a.m. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Mutual aid was requested from the La Valle and North Freedom Fire Department's for water. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire and the dollar amount of damage is unknown.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.