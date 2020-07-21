Reedsburg woman, 70, sentenced to 6 months jail for 4th OWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Reedsburg woman was found guilty Monday after being charged with felony driving while intoxicated and driving with a prohibited alcohol content, fourth offense.

Joan M. Hackney, 70, was sentenced to three years of probation by Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock and six months of jail time with Huber privileges. She must also undergo alcohol treatment programming.

According to the criminal complaint, Reedsburg Police Officer Jacob Williams responded to a call from a witness outside Viking Liquor, 1625 E. Main St., who thought the driver of a silver vehicle may have been drunk. The caller said the driver had entered Viking Drive by driving over a portion of the sidewalk and connecting grass. The driver had gone into the parking lot of the strip mall that housed Viking Liquor, but had parked in the drive-thru of a former bank building.

When the officer arrived, he watched as the vehicle tried to back up and go forward to turn around in the drive-thru. According to the complaint, he parked his squad car and approached Hackney to talk to her. She said she ended up in the drive-thru because she has poor eyesight and explained she was trying to go home on Highway K from Brewster’s.