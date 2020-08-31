 Skip to main content
Reedsburg woman arrested for damaging squad car, threatening police and healthcare workers
090320-reed-news-day

Day

A Reedsburg woman was arrested Aug. 30 for allegedly causing property damage and making threats, including damaging a squad car and threatening an officer and healthcare workers. 

According to the Reedsburg Police Department, officers responded to a call of an intoxicated woman acting suspicious along the 200 block of South Park Street at 4:34 a.m. Sunday.

Upon arriving to the scene, officers found Samantha J. Day, 22, of Reedsburg. According to a press release, Day was transported to a local hospital where she yelled profanities at healthcare workers and attempted to damage equipment. Day was arrested for disorderly conduct.

During transport to the Sauk County Jail, Day allegedly damaged equipment inside the police squad car. According to the release, Day also made threats to an officer. Along with the disorderly conduct charge, Day was charged with criminal damage to property, and threats to a law enforcement officer.

Day is scheduled for a pre-trial conference Oct. 16 at the Sauk County Courthouse.

