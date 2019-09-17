{{featured_button_text}}

A Reedsburg woman was arrested the evening of Sept. 7 after police discovered over four ounces of drugs in her home.

After police execute a search warrant on her residence, officers arrested Jill M. Graham, 56, for Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine with less than 50 grams, possession of schedule I and II narcotic drugs, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. The search warrant yielded over four ounces of methamphetamine, oxycodone, marijuana/THC and drug paraphernalia.

Police encourage anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Reedsburg Police Department at 608-524-2376.

