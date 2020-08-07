You have permission to edit this article.
Reedsburg woman arrested on several drug charges
Reedsburg woman arrested on several drug charges

081320-reed-news-williams-1

Williams

A Reedsburg woman was arrested on numerous drug charges following a traffic stop Aug. 6, according to a press release from Reedsburg police.

A Reedsburg officer stopped Angel F. Williams, 48, at 10:44 a.m. in the 1700 block of Viking Drive. Reedsburg Police K9 Xena was deployed to investigate the vehicle. Officers located numerous drug related items, two firearms and more than $3,000 in cash during a vehicle search. 

Williams was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (25.5 grams), possession of controlled substance, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was also cited for operating after registration suspension. Williams was transported to the Sauk County Jail.

Reedsburg police encourage anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Reedsburg Police Department at 608-524-2376.

Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323. 

