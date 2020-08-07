Reedsburg woman arrested on several drug charges

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Reedsburg woman was arrested on numerous drug charges following a traffic stop Aug. 6, according to a press release from Reedsburg police.

A Reedsburg officer stopped Angel F. Williams, 48, at 10:44 a.m. in the 1700 block of Viking Drive. Reedsburg Police K9 Xena was deployed to investigate the vehicle. Officers located numerous drug related items, two firearms and more than $3,000 in cash during a vehicle search.

Williams was arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine (25.5 grams), possession of controlled substance, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. Williams was also cited for operating after registration suspension. Williams was transported to the Sauk County Jail.

Reedsburg police encourage anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the Reedsburg Police Department at 608-524-2376.

Follow Kevin Damask on Twitter @kdamask or contact him at 608-963-7323.