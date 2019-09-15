Authorities say they arrested a 52-year-old woman for fourth offense drunken driving.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said in a release that deputies at 7:54 p.m. Friday received a traffic complaint of a car driving in an erratic manner and at low speeds on Highway 33 near Twin Pine Road.
Deputies located the suspect vehicle in Reedsburg and conducted a traffic stop and identified the driver as Alana Zabel of Reedsburg.
Zabel showed signs of impairment, and deputies administered field sobriety tests.
Meister said Zabel was arrested on a charge of fourth offense operating while intoxicated.
The Reedsburg Police Department assisted Sauk County deputies on scene.
