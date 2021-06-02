Reedsburg woman charged with 4th drunk driving offense with children in car

A Reedsburg woman recently appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court after allegedly being found passed out behind the steering wheel of her vehicle holding an infant.

Megan M. Lemoine, 37, was charged with felony fourth offense of drunken driving with a passenger under 16 years old, fourth offense driving with a prohibited alcohol content and a passenger under 16 and misdemeanor counts of repeatedly failing to install an ignition interlock device and resisting an officer.

Circuit Court Judge Wendy J. N. Klicko set a $250 cash bond for Lemoine with the conditions that she not drive any vehicle without a valid license and properly installed device, not be around any children when consuming alcohol and maintain absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint, a caller reported to police that a woman was asleep with children in her car after failing to wake her up just before 6 p.m. May 25.

