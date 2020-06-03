Reedsburg woman charged with fifth OWI offense

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Reedsburg woman has been charged with her fifth drunken driving offense after deputies with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office noticed signs of impairment during a traffic stop May 29.

Online court records through Wisconsin Circuit Court Access show Debra Abbs, 54, was charged with OWI 5-6 during an initial appearance June 1. The crime is a Class G felony that carries a fine of $600 to $25,000 and a jail sentence of up to 10 years, according to the Department of Transportation website.

According to a news release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, deputies noticed signs of impairment when conducting a traffic stop on the vehicle Abbs was driving at 9:24 p.m. May 29 on State Road 23 near Simpson Road in the town of Excelsior.

According to the release, Abbs refused to conduct field sobriety testing when requested and was subsequently arrested for Operating While Intoxicated, 5th offense. Abbs was also charged with Illegally Possessing Prescription Medication as well as receiving numerous traffic violations. Abbs was transported to the Sauk County Jail and booked into custody.

Abbs is scheduled to appear in court July 24.

