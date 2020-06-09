Reedsburg woman gets 8 months in jail for driving intoxicated with 2-year-old child in car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Reedsburg woman was sentenced to eight months in jail Monday after pleading no contest to a third offense of driving intoxicated with a 2-year-old child in her car.

Megan M. Lemoine, 36, was also sentenced to 15 days in jail for a misdemeanor charge of failing to install an ignition interlock device on the vehicle and fined for driving with a revoked license. The Sauk County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and driving with a prohibited alcohol content with a passenger under 16 years old, a third offense. A misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer was also dismissed.

According to the criminal complaint, Lemoine was reported by another driver for driving erratically at 5 p.m. Sept. 4 along Myrtle Street in Reedsburg. Reedsburg police arrested Lemoine at the intersection of North Dewey Avenue and 22nd Street after finding her vehicle and performing a traffic stop.