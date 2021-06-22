Reedsburg woman sentenced to jail for driving drunk with child

A Reedsburg woman was sentenced Thursday after being arrested in February for driving drunk with a child in her car.

Brittany Marie Reilly, 31, faced seven years in prison for charges of first-offense drunken driving with a passenger under 16, driving with a prohibited alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15% and felony bail jumping.

After pleading no contest to the count of OWI with a minor passenger, the bail jumping charge was dismissed and the prohibited alcohol content charge was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was considered in sentencing.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Reilly to 20 days in jail with Huber work release to begin by Aug. 13. Reilly also had her driver’s license revoked for 14 months and was ordered to set up an alcohol and other drug assessment treatment plan. She was also ordered to immediately install an ignition interlock device o her vehicle.

Screnock ordered Reilly to pay $1,618 in fines and $35 for a blood draw to the Reedsburg Ambulance Service.