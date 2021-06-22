 Skip to main content
Reedsburg woman sentenced to jail for driving drunk with child
Sauk County Courthouse stock 3 wiscnews web only
BRAD ALLEN/News Republic

A Reedsburg woman was sentenced Thursday after being arrested in February for driving drunk with a child in her car.

Brittany Marie Reilly, 31, faced seven years in prison for charges of first-offense drunken driving with a passenger under 16, driving with a prohibited alcohol content greater than or equal to 0.15% and felony bail jumping.

Brittany Marie Reilly

Reilly

After pleading no contest to the count of OWI with a minor passenger, the bail jumping charge was dismissed and the prohibited alcohol content charge was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was considered in sentencing.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock sentenced Reilly to 20 days in jail with Huber work release to begin by Aug. 13. Reilly also had her driver’s license revoked for 14 months and was ordered to set up an alcohol and other drug assessment treatment plan. She was also ordered to immediately install an ignition interlock device o her vehicle.

Screnock ordered Reilly to pay $1,618 in fines and $35 for a blood draw to the Reedsburg Ambulance Service.

According to the criminal complaint, Reilly told Reedsburg police she had been drinking when they responded to an accident around 11 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 300 block of South James Avenue. She said that she and a man who had been handcuffed by police after allegedly causing a disturbance, had been drinking alcohol but that a disagreement with a family member prompted them to leave.

Instead of walking, Reilly said she wanted to get the 11-year-old with them home so she drove. As she left the residence, she drove north on South James and took a U-turn near Clark Street, but hit a parked vehicle while trying to turn around.

Reilly told police upon questioning that she drank “about 5 to 6 beers” and had started about four hours earlier. According to the complaint, she failed field sobriety tests and had a 0.156% preliminary breath test results. A later blood draw found her alcohol level to be 0.162%, which is twice the legal limit to drive.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

