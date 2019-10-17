JUNEAU — An infant who had positive tests for cocaine in its umbilical cord was being raised in a drug house where a shooting took place over a bad drug deal, according to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday in the Dodge County Courthouse.
Matthew Hansen, 27, and Sara Schimmel, 21, both face felony charges of neglecting a child without doing specific harm to a child under 6. They could face up to 3½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office deputy was dispatched to the 400 block of North Spring Street in Reeseville for a possible child abuse complaint. A doctor at Sun Prairie Medical Clinic reported the baby girl, who was 3 months old, had positive results for cocaine in its umbilical cord during the baby’s newborn checkups. The deputy informed the doctor he would notify child protective services and check on the child’s living conditions.
The deputy traveled to the apartment and make contact with Hansen and was let into the apartment. According to the criminal complaint, the deputy could smell marijuana when he entered the residence. Prosecutors say Schimmel admitted to using cocaine the previous Sunday and told the deputy she also used marijuana. She also allegedly admitted to using cocaine once during her pregnancy.
The deputy did not find any illegal drugs or substances in the residence and found there was food and supplies for the baby.
According to the criminal complaint, Hansen said he never used drugs in his life.
Dodge County Human Services child protective services also was investigating the home at the time after Hansen alleged Schimmel was not treating the child well.
You have free articles remaining.
Two months later an incident occurred in the home when Hansen was shot during a robbery. Hansen allegedly was attempting to sell drugs May 16 and the drugs and money were taken.
According to the criminal complaint, the baby was about 6 feet away from Hansen when he was shot and Schimmel was tied up with zip ties. The couple drove to Columbus Community Hospital, now called Prairie Ridge Health. Hansen later was taken to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison. He said he feared for his daughter’s life during the attack.
According to the criminal complaint, both Schimmel and Hansen admitted to Hansen’s routine drug dealing from the home where the baby lived. Hansen allegedly admitted to having thousands of dollars in inventory and cash on hand.
Dodge County Child Protective Services investigated the situation and did not believe the baby was harmed or needed to be moved from the home.
According to the criminal complaint, the charges were forwarded by the sheriff’s office because the couple failed to provide protection from the exposure to the manufacturing and distribution of the drugs.
“The nature and probable consequences of this exposure would be harm, although harm may not have actually occurred,” according to the criminal complaint.
An initial hearing for the two will be Nov. 4.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)