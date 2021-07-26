Reeseville man allegedly threatens deputies with pitchfork after reported threats at federal building

JUNEAU – A 45-year-old Reeseville man made his initial appearance in court Monday after allegedly pulling a pitchfork on deputies who came to check on him following reports he made threats at the Department of Agriculture office in Madison.
Craig Skalitzky faces a felony charge of battery to a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor charge of resisting an officer. He could face up to six years in prison if convicted of the felony count.
Skalitzky appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim. He referred Skalitzky for a competency exam and placed him on a $1,000 cash bond. As a condition of his bond, Skalitzky may not have any violent or abusive contact with anyone.
According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County deputy was dispatched to Skalitzky's home on Highway G in the town of Lowell for welfare check Friday after receiving a report from the Department of Agriculture. Skalitzky showed up at the Madison USDA office Thursday without an appointment and dropped off a 20-page letter. Within the letter, Skalitzky allegedly made threats and demanded money.
The USDA requested the welfare check because Skalitzky referenced owning firearms. Skalitzky was banned from USDA properties. Skalitzky was wanted by Racine County for a misdemeanor bench warrant for charges of fourth degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint, deputies arrived at the residence shortly before noon Friday and knocked on the door three times and announced that they were from the sheriff’s office. Skalitzky answered the door with the pitchfork and shouted asking why they were there. He was told that they were checking on him after his trip to Madison, and he asked what was wrong asking for financial help.
The deputy said there wasn’t an issue with asking for help, but they just wanted to talk. According to the criminal complaint, Skalitzky became more upset with the deputies and charged after one with a pitch fork after being told he had a warrant for his arrest. He then slammed a door shut, but deputies kicked the door in and could see Skalitzky and the pitch fork. The deputies followed Skalitzky into the residence and one deputy was punched in the head before another deputy used a stun gun.