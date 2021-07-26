Reeseville man allegedly threatens deputies with pitchfork after reported threats at federal building

According to the criminal complaint, deputies arrived at the residence shortly before noon Friday and knocked on the door three times and announced that they were from the sheriff’s office. Skalitzky answered the door with the pitchfork and shouted asking why they were there. He was told that they were checking on him after his trip to Madison, and he asked what was wrong asking for financial help.

The deputy said there wasn’t an issue with asking for help, but they just wanted to talk. According to the criminal complaint, Skalitzky became more upset with the deputies and charged after one with a pitch fork after being told he had a warrant for his arrest. He then slammed a door shut, but deputies kicked the door in and could see Skalitzky and the pitch fork. The deputies followed Skalitzky into the residence and one deputy was punched in the head before another deputy used a stun gun.