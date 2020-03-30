Reeseville man arrested after attempt to flee through second story window

REESEVILLE – A 41-year-old Reeseville man attempted to escape a second floor window before being arrested by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office tactical team on Monday.
According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant for Ricky Hardy was served on Monday at 12:40 p.m. at 211 N. Main St. in the village of Reeseville. The sheriff’s office tactical team was utilized due to officer safety concerns received from the public prior to arrival.
While trying to take Hardy into custody a second story window was broken out and Hardy went out the window and on to a porch roof. Hardy was taken into custody shortly after that.
Hardy was wanted for a number of warrants including felony escape, resist/obstruct an officer, failure to appear child neglect and a parole violation. Detectives also have identified him as a person of interest to be questioned regarding other recent property crimes, according to the press release.
Additionally, Kasey Buechel, 46, of Reeseville was arrested for harboring/aiding a felon, encouraging violation of probation/parole and resisting/obstructing.
