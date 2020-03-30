Reeseville man arrested after attempt to flee through second story window

REESEVILLE – A 41-year-old Reeseville man attempted to escape a second floor window before being arrested by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office tactical team on Monday.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, an arrest warrant for Ricky Hardy was served on Monday at 12:40 p.m. at 211 N. Main St. in the village of Reeseville. The sheriff’s office tactical team was utilized due to officer safety concerns received from the public prior to arrival.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While trying to take Hardy into custody a second story window was broken out and Hardy went out the window and on to a porch roof. Hardy was taken into custody shortly after that.

Hardy was wanted for a number of warrants including felony escape, resist/obstruct an officer, failure to appear child neglect and a parole violation. Detectives also have identified him as a person of interest to be questioned regarding other recent property crimes, according to the press release.

Additionally, Kasey Buechel, 46, of Reeseville was arrested for harboring/aiding a felon, encouraging violation of probation/parole and resisting/obstructing.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.