Reeseville man charged with sexually assaulting 16-year-old girl at work

JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Reeseville man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday charged with sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl that he had met while working as a farmhand.

Marcus Statz faces felony charges of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child. He could face up to 40 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

Statz appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Commissioner Steven Seim and was released on a $5,000 signature bond. He may not have any contact or communication with the victim. He may not have contact with any girl under 18.

According to the criminal complaint, Statz was hired as a fulltime milker at a dairy farm in March 2019. The girl and her sister began working more on the farm after COVID-19 began and they were not leaving for social gathering or sports.

The girl’s parents got concerned when the girl was missing hours later after the cows should have been milk and was with Statz. According to the criminal complaint, the two had excuses why they were running late. However the only time the girl stayed later in the barn was when Statz was working.