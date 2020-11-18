Reeseville man faces additional charges after failing to return to Dodge County Jail

JUNEAU – A 21-year-old Reeseville man made his initial appearance in court Wednesday after failing to return to Dodge County Jail following a medical appointment.

Austin Odebrecht is charged with a felony count of fleeing and misdemeanor count of obstructing an officer. He could face up to six years in prison for the felony charge.

Odebrecht appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim who placed Odebrecht on a $1,000 signature bond.

According to the criminal complaint, Odebrecht was located at a family’s home on Tuesday after being missing from the jail since Monday. Odebrecht had requested to go to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam for a tooth ache by taxi. He arrived at the hospital and had a prescription sent to Walgreens. He never picked up the prescription nor called the taxi for a ride back.

Odebrecht had served 28 days of his 240 day sentence on theft charges.

Odebrecht has a preliminary hearing scheduled on Dec. 23.

