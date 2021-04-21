Reeseville man found guilty of not returning to jail following appointment

JUNEAU – A 21-year-old Reeseville man found guilty on Monday of failing to return to Dodge County Jail following a medical appointment.
Austin Odebrecht entered a no contest plea to a felony count of fleeing. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow accepted his plea and found Odebrecht guilty of the charge. A misdemeanor count was dismissed, but read into the record.
Snow withheld sentencing and placed Odebrecht on probation for three years. He must serve 60 days in jail and pay court costs.
According to the criminal complaint, Odebrecht was located at a family’s home on Nov. 17 after being missing from the jail for a day. Odebrecht had requested to go to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam for a toothache by taxi. He arrived at the hospital and had a prescription sent to Walgreens. He never picked up the prescription nor called the taxi for a ride back.
Odebrecht had served 28 days of his 240 day sentence on theft charges.