Reeseville man found guilty of not returning to jail following appointment

Austin Odebrecht entered a no contest plea to a felony count of fleeing. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow accepted his plea and found Odebrecht guilty of the charge. A misdemeanor count was dismissed, but read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint, Odebrecht was located at a family’s home on Nov. 17 after being missing from the jail for a day. Odebrecht had requested to go to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam for a toothache by taxi. He arrived at the hospital and had a prescription sent to Walgreens. He never picked up the prescription nor called the taxi for a ride back.