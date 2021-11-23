Reeseville man found guilty of pulling pitchfork on deputies

JUNEAU – A 46-year-old Reeseville man was found guilty Tuesday of pulling a pitchfork on deputies who came to check on him last summer.

Craig Skalitzky entered a no contest plea to a felony charge of battery to a law enforcement officer. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries accepted the plea.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County deputy was dispatched to Skalitzky’s home on Highway G in the town of Lowell for welfare check July 25 after receiving a report from the Department of Agriculture. Skalitzky showed up at the Madison USDA office July 24 without an appointment and dropped off a 20-page letter. Within the letter, Skalitzky allegedly made threats and demanded money.

The USDA requested the welfare check because Skalitzky referenced owning firearms. Skalitzky was banned from USDA properties.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies arrived at the residence shortly before noon July 25 and knocked on the door three times and announced they were from the sheriff’s office. Skalitzky answered the door with the pitchfork and shouted asking why they were there. He was told that they were checking on him after his trip to Madison. He asked what was wrong with asking for financial help.