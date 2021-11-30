Reeseville man guilty of sexually assaulting teens while at work

JUNEAU – A 47-year-old Reeseville man was found guilty Tuesday of second degree sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl he had met while working as a farmhand.

Marcus Statz pleaded no contest in front of Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries. Two additional charges were dismissed but read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint, Statz was hired as a full-time milker at a dairy farm in March 2019.

The girl and her sister began working more on the farm after COVID-19 began and they were not leaving for social gathering or sports.

The girl’s parents got concerned when the girl was missing hours later after the cows should have been milk and was with Statz. According to the criminal complaint, the two had excuses why they were running late. However the only time the girl stayed later in the barn was when Statz was working.

The girl’s stepfather saw her using a computer in the middle of the night, and the girl attempted to conceal it. However he was able to see a message between the girl and Statz where they were talking about meeting.

The victim told police that they began having sex in October and that Statz had told her that he wanted her to move in with him after she was 18.