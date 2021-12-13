Reeseville man placed on probation for pulling pitchfork on deputies

JUNEAU – A 46-year-old Reeseville man was placed on three years of probation on Monday for pulling a pitchfork on deputies who came to check on him last summer.

Craig Skalitzky was found guilty of a felony charge of battery to a law enforcement officer on Nov. 23. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries withheld sentencing. As conditions of his probation, he must undergo a mental health assessment and follow through with the recommendations, he shall take his prescribed medications, and he shall not possess any weapons.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County deputy was dispatched to Skalitzky’s home on Highway G in the town of Lowell for welfare check July 25 after receiving a report from the Department of Agriculture. Skalitzky showed up at the Madison USDA office July 24 without an appointment and dropped off a 20-page letter. Within the letter, Skalitzky allegedly made threats and demanded money.

The USDA requested the welfare check because Skalitzky referenced owning firearms. Skalitzky was banned from USDA properties.