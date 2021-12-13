 Skip to main content
Reeseville man placed on probation for pulling pitchfork on deputies
Reeseville man placed on probation for pulling pitchfork on deputies

JUNEAU – A 46-year-old Reeseville man was placed on three years of probation on Monday for pulling a pitchfork on deputies who came to check on him last summer.

Craig Skalitzky was found guilty of a felony charge of battery to a law enforcement officer on Nov. 23. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Martin De Vries withheld sentencing. As conditions of his probation, he must undergo a mental health assessment and follow through with the recommendations, he shall take his prescribed medications, and he shall not possess any weapons.

According to the criminal complaint, a Dodge County deputy was dispatched to Skalitzky’s home on Highway G in the town of Lowell for welfare check July 25 after receiving a report from the Department of Agriculture. Skalitzky showed up at the Madison USDA office July 24 without an appointment and dropped off a 20-page letter. Within the letter, Skalitzky allegedly made threats and demanded money.

The USDA requested the welfare check because Skalitzky referenced owning firearms. Skalitzky was banned from USDA properties.

According to the criminal complaint, deputies arrived at the residence shortly before noon July 25 and knocked on the door three times and announced they were from the sheriff’s office. Skalitzky answered the door with the pitchfork and shouted asking why they were there. He was told that they were checking on him after his trip to Madison. He asked what was wrong with asking for financial help.

The deputy said there wasn’t an issue with asking for help, but they just wanted to talk. According to the criminal complaint, Skalitzky became more upset with the deputies and charged after one with a pitchfork after being told there was a warrant for his arrest. He then slammed a door shut, but deputies kicked the door in and could see Skalitzky and the pitchfork. The deputies followed Skalitzky into the residence and one deputy was punched in the head before another deputy used a stun gun.

Skalitzky

Skalitzky

 DODGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, contributed
