JUNEAU — A warrant was filed in Dodge County Circuit Court Wednesday for a 34-year-old Reeseville woman who failed to return to the county jail from a preapproved appointment Friday.
Nicolle Semrau faces felony charges for escape. She could face up to 6 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted of the charges.
According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Semrau’s last known address is on North Main Street in Reeseville. She has been known to travel in a white 2010 Nissan Altima.
Semrau was serving a one-year sentence with Huber and child care privileges at the Dodge County Jail for resisting/obstructing an officer and operating a motor vehicle while revoked.
According to the criminal complaint, Semrau submitted a request for a dental appointment June 25. She provided the required documentation for the appointment, and it was approved. She also submitted a request to stop at Walgreens in Columbus to pick up a prescription. She was supposed to work that night in Columbus, but failed to show up at work for a shift that would have started at 11 p.m.
Semrau was scheduled to be released Nov. 19.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office asks for the assistance of the public in providing information to assist in apprehending Semrau. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Semrau are asked to not make contact with her. They are ask to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.
