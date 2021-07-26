Registered sex offender to live in Columbia County

A registered sex offender on supervision is moving to Columbia County, authorities say.

Johnathan M. Phillips, 39, will reside at N6590 W. Lane Road in the Township of Caledonia, according to a news release from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillips was convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child in 1999. He has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts and is not wanted by law enforcement at this time, the release states.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The office's Core Team will hold a community notification meeting regarding Phillips at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the John Roche Community Room at the Columbia County Law Enforcement Center, 711 E. Cook St., Portage. Those who attend will be informed more about his prior offenses, protective behaviors and personal safety in the community, Det. Sgt. Leda Wagner said. The office requests that only adults attend the meeting.

His probation and parole conditions state that he is also not allowed to have contact with minors or consume drugs or alcohol.

Phillips is described as a white male with brown eyes and black hair who is 5-foot-11 and 307 pounds.

Those with questions concerning Phillips or any other sex offenders in the community are encouraged to visit the Sex Offender Registry website, widocoffenders.org or call the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry at 608-240-5830 or Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166.

Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.