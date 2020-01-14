Released prisoner accused of breaking woman's nose in Portage

Police arrested a 48-year-old Portage man and longtime prisoner for allegedly punching a woman in the face several times, breaking her nose and giving her a concussion.

Michael L. Kearney faces up to three years and six months in prison for felony substantial battery and is also charged with misdemeanors of disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property and resisting an officer.

Wisconsin Department of Corrections and online court records show that Kearney served nearly 20 years in various state prisons for three felony convictions in 1998 in Dane County. Those charges were substantial battery, false imprisonment and kidnapping/use of deceit to induce.

John C. Burke Correctional Center in Waupun released Kearney on supervision in October 2017.

According to Thursday’s criminal complaint, Kearney got into an argument with the woman at a residence in Portage on Nov. 19. He punched her in the face five or six times after she had grabbed a phone to call her parents for help. Kearney smashed the phone that she used and told the woman, “You’ll be dead before the cops get here.”